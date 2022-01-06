Police Interrogate River Of Love After Abner Aquilina Spotted At Sermon 

Police have interrogated members of the Evangelist Christian group River of Love over their alleged links to Abner Aquilina, the man suspected of murdering and raping Paulina Dembska in Sliema.

Pastor Gordon-John Manche’ confirmed with Times of Malta that “we always cooperate with police” when questioned about the interrogation.

However, he reiterated his community’s stance that it has nothing to do with Aquilina and that he was never part of River of Love.

Despite his initial statement that the community doesn’t control who enters its premises, Manche’ now stated flat-out Aquilina “did not attend River of Love”.

“When everybody is just yelling, it’s most likely that nobody

is listening,” the pastor said in a Facebook post last night, an ostensible reference to the current controversy.