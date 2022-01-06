Police Interrogate River Of Love After Abner Aquilina Spotted At Sermon
Police have interrogated members of the Evangelist Christian group River of Love over their alleged links to Abner Aquilina, the man suspected of murdering and raping Paulina Dembska in Sliema.
Pastor Gordon-John Manche’ confirmed with Times of Malta that “we always cooperate with police” when questioned about the interrogation.
However, he reiterated his community’s stance that it has nothing to do with Aquilina and that he was never part of River of Love.
Despite his initial statement that the community doesn’t control who enters its premises, Manche’ now stated flat-out Aquilina “did not attend River of Love”.
“When everybody is just yelling, it’s most likely that nobody
is listening,” the pastor said in a Facebook post last night, an ostensible reference to the current controversy.
According to the Times of Malta report, Aquilina attended a River of Love ceremony on Saturday, the night before the murder, after which he joined group community group members for a gathering in Żejtun that lasted till midnight.
Aquilina was reportedly set to sleepover at a River of Love member’s home and attend the church again the next day, but he was nowhere to be seen on Sunday morning.
Under police interrogation, the murder suspect had described himself as a soldier of God working to rid the world of evil and claimed he had been receiving “orders from frequencies” in the weeks leading up to the killing.
The suspect’s interrogation was suspended and he was transferred to Mount Carmel Hospital for treatment. However, Lovin Malta is informed that police intend to charge him over the murder.
