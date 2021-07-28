Police Look To Witnesses Who May Have Been Present For Yesterday’s Sliema Stabbing As Motive Remains Unclear

In a statement this morning, the police added that the 14-year-old had also suffered grievous injuries. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he is also receiving treatment at Mater Dei Hospital or whether he has been taken into police custody.

A 14-year-old Maltese youth is currently being investigated by the police in relation to the stabbing, which left a 21-year-old Englishman grievously injured. His condition is understood to be stable.

The police are currently in the process of identifying witnesses to question in relation to yesterday’s stabbing in Locker Street Sliema.

A police spokesperson told Lovin Malta that it was still too early to tell what had caused the argument between the two, pointing out that both youths were still to be questioned by the police.

The police are also looking to question witnesses they believe were present for the argument.

The incident happened yesterday at roughly 4:30pm when it is understood that police from the Rapid Intervention Unit on patrol in the area spotted the 21-year-old bleeding on the ground.

The police have said that he told them he had been injured in an argument that took place in an apartment nearby.

Upon entering the apartment block the police noticed bloodstains on the floor. The 14-year-old was eventually apprehended by the police.

