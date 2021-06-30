د . إAEDSRر . س

Police On Site To Remove Man Seen Sitting Atop Moving Bus In Pieta

Police were called in to remove a man that was spotted riding on top of the roof a public bus leaving Valletta.

The bus was stopped in the middle of the road in Pieta’ once authorities realised that the interloper was positioned on the roof. A number of passengers watched as the man seemed to enjoy the view from the roof.

 

This is not the first time that daredevils were spotted on top of a Maltese bus.

Last year, a British influencer had raised hell in Malta, filming himself scaling buses, the Triton Fountain and even a number of buildings, to the chagrin of local security and police officers.

