Prime Minister Pledges To Find Solution To ‘Decades Old Problem’ Of Malta’s Court Delays

Prime Minister Robert Abela has pledged to address the “decades-old problem” of delays in Malta’s courts.

“I am determined to address it. We won’t find a solution tomorrow. A decades-old problem is not solved over a few days,” he told a political activity in Sliema.

Abela’s comments come in the wake of a renewed focus on the issue following the sentencing of Jean-Marc Dalli, the son of EU Commissioner Helena Dalli, to three months in prison over an incident involving just six ecstasy pills eight years ago.

While figures for the length of criminal cases is not immediately available, a 2020 EU study of Malta’s courts found that its delays are some of the longest in Europe.

Court delays can sometimes have fatal consequences. Daniel Muka, the man who allegedly murdered two men in their Sliema home, was out on bail because of court delays at the time of the murder.

Abela admitted it will not be easy, but said it was crucial to address an issue that “has been swept under the rug for far too long”.