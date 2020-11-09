Promising COVID-19 Vaccine Found To Be 90% Effective After Test Trials

A Coronavirus vaccine being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech has been found to be 90% effective in people in what is being called a major breakthrough and a “great day for science and humanity”.

If drug authorities give the vaccine the green light, the shot may even be available by the end of 2020.

The finding was made following the first independent analysis of a COVID-19 vaccine in phase 3 trials, the phase right before the product is given a commercial license and allowed on the market.

From 43,000 participants in the trial, the study looked at 94 people who were given the two-dose vaccine and were found to be protected from the virus 28 days after their first inoculation.

The vaccine is expected to be submitted to health authorities for emergency approval in the third week of November. Other companies working on a vaccine, like Moderna or AstraZeneca, will not be expecting results for at least a few more weeks.

Are you excited to see a vaccine getting closer to market?