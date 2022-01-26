Repubblika President ‘Observed’ Joseph Muscat’s House Shortly After Search But Denies Police Collusion

Repubblika president Robert Aquilina has confirmed he was present outside former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s home shortly after it was searched by police but has denied suggestions of collusion with the authorities.

Aquilina told Lovin Malta that he was informed that Muscat’s Burmarrad home was being searched last Thursday, shortly after he delivered a press conference about Pilatus Bank outside the police depot at 9:30am.

This was a few hours after the search took place but a few hours before the news was published by Times of Malta later on that afternoon.

“After the press conference, I went for a coffee and was given information by someone, not a police officer or a court official, that a search on Muscat’s home was ongoing.”

“I decided to visit Burmarrad and check for myself. I drove past Muscat’s home at around 11:15am, parked and observed from afar, around 200m-250m away. I wasn’t hiding but I wasn’t interfering.”

Aquilina said he spotted the police officers and the Times journalists but not the Muscats, and said he later found out the search had already concluded by the time he arrived.

“I was interested to see if the search was happening, not out of curiosity but because it was my duty to be informed so that I would be in a position to take action.”