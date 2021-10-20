Injured Song Thrush Victim Of ‘Legal Hunting’ Outside Of St Edward’s College Grounds

A fragile, tiny song thrush found outside of St Edward’s College was rescued by the school.

The little bird was the victim of, what the school was informed, “legal hunting” outside the college grounds.

“While our students are safe, the birds, evidently are not. It was quite upsetting for the children to see this little inoffensive creature injured.”

The school stated that at St Edward’s College, students are taught to care for nature, as well as an appreciation of all creatures great and small.

The little bird was taken to BirdLife Malta for help.

In April 2015, then-Prime Minister Joseph Muscat closed the hunting season when a shot bird landed in the same school.