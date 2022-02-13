Robert Abela Paid Then-PA CEO Ian Stafrace €3,000 For Half Of Valletta Apartment

Prime Minister Robert Abela acquired half an apartment in Valletta from the Planning Authority’s then-CEO Ian Stafrace for just €3,000 in 2013.

Documents published by Mark Camilleri show how Stafrace, who is the husband of Magistrate Claire Zammit Stafrace, transferred the property to Abela on 4th February 2013, before he became Prime Minister.

“If you want further confirmation on why Robert Abela does not want to introduce a law on the provenance of wealth, see how Robert Abela also acquired half of an apartment in Valletta from MEPA’s CEO, Ian Stafrace for just €3,000,” Camilleri wrote.

“It is amazing what you can get by being the son of George Abela. €28,000 a month contracts from the government and apartments on the cheap from government officials.”

Stafrace was appointed PA CEO in 2011 after previously working with Abela’s father, former Maltese President George Abela, in the legal firm Abela Stafrace & Associates.

When he was handpicked to become CEO in 2011, something which was criticised by the Labour Party, Robert Abela and his wife Lydia took over the firm.

Abela has been under fire in recent weeks over the firm’s many government contracts in the period before he became Prime Minister, which amounted to millions and included a €17,000-per-month retainer. This does not include legal consultancies from ARMS, Air Malta, and the Environment Ministry

The contract had initially been awarded by a PN administration to Abela Stafrace & Associates. It switched to direct orders once it expired in 2011 and increased substantially after 2013 when the Labour Party was elected into government and with Abela at the helm.

Meanwhile, there are also major questions over Abela’s involvement in a property deal linked to a man charged with kidnapping and allegedly under investigation for drug smuggling and money laundering. It has been claimed that the deal may have been used to avoid taxes and obscure wealth.

Abela has denied any wrongdoing, insisting that the work came before his tenure as Prime Minister.

