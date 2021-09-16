Robert Abela Scraps Anti-Bureaucracy Commissioner’s Office For Good In Change Of Direction

An office set up by former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat to combat excessive government bureaucracy is no more, with his successor Robert Abela deciding to shift this responsibility to the Principal Permanent Secretary.

“Initiatives to reduce bureaucracy are spearheaded by the Public Service under the responsibility of the Principal Permanent Secretary,” a government spokesperson told Lovin Malta.

“The decision to proceed in this direction was taken in January 2020, after it was evident that the Public Service has made great leaps forward in its quality of service, as confirmed by public surveys showing the high degree of citizens’ trust.”

“The Office of the Principal Permanent Secretary will keep coordinating with the Permanent Secretaries across the different ministries to implement initiatives which tackle excessive bureaucracy in line with Government’s agenda.”