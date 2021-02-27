Robert Abela’s Nanna Lukarda Recovers From COVID-19 And Is Released From Quarantine

Cover photo images taken prior to COVID-19 pandemic.

The beloved grandmother of Malta’s Prime Minister has been released from quarantine as she beats out COVID-19.

Nanna Lukarda -who Robert Abela has described as his “personal source of everyday courage and energy” – had entered quarantine around mid-February as she battled the virus currently ravaging the world.

However, Lukarda, who recently turned 91, has since been released from quarantine after overcoming the virus, has recovered from the virus and is currently on her way to her full health, informed sources told Lovin Malta.

Illum in-nanna tiegħi Lukarda tagħlaq 90 sena. Sors ta' enerġija u kuraġġ għalija personali ta' kuljum! Posted by Robert Abela on Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Abela has posted a number of photos by his nanna’s side, even posting an image with her right after voting closed last year during the Labour Party leadership election where he beat out rival Chris Fearne.

As Malta continues to battle the virus, it’s heartwarming to know that Malta’s elderly are finding the support they need to beat COVID-19 and to see the Abela’s reunited with their beloved matriarch.

Lovin Malta wishes Lukarda, as well as every person battling or who recently battled the virus, a full and swift recovery.

