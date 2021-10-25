Rosianne Cutajar Refuses To Deny Yorgen Fenech Affair Claims

Rosianne Cutajar has repeatedly refused to respond to damning allegations by former National Book Council Chairman Mark Camilleri that she had an intimate relationship with Yorgen Fenech, the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect, well after the reveal that he owned 17 Black, the Dubai-based company linked to government corruption.

Lovin Malta has sent repeated requests for comment from Cutajar, who continues to see and ignore questions being sent. The newsroom has also reached out to Prime Minister Robert Abela to enquire whether any further action will be taken.

In his new book, ‘A Rent Seeker’s Paradise’, Camilleri claims:



“In fact, Rosianne had an intimate relationship with Daphne’s alleged murderer, Yorgen Fenech, who gave her corrupt money on the pretence she had helped him broker a property deal.”



“While Cutajar was enjoying her time with Fenech, at work she was pouring scorn on Daphne’s memory both in parliament and abroad. Cutajar also opposed and challenged those who called for public inquiries into Daphne’s murder whilst defending and apologising for the corruption of the Muscat government even after the 17 Black revelations.”



Cutajar’s links to Fenech are wide-ranging that includes allegations that she pocketed thousands for brokering Fenech’s purchase of a Mdina residence.



Just a month after the suspected deal, Cutajar was within the halls of the Council of Europe fighting tooth and nail against a report demanding a public inquiry into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.



Notably, the report noted that Yorgen Fenech, as the Electrogas director, owned 17 Black, which was found to have received large sums of money from an Azeri national. At the time, the government insisted that demands for a public inquiry were too far-ranging in scope.



She has admitted that Fenech did hand her over €31,000 in cash at the now infamous Porticello restaurant. She insists that she was tasked with handing over the money to her aide Charles ‘It-Tikka’ Farrugia, but has said that Fenech did give her a €9,000 gift. The Tax Commissioner is investigating.



Cutajar was also one the most vociferous critics of the fight for justice in the Caruana Galizia murder, including parliamentary debates concerning 17 Black, Fenech, and its links to alleged government corruption.



It appears that their relationship played a major part in her actions. Lovin Malta has previously reported how Fenech had expressed concerns to a friend that Cutajar’s passionate defence in a Parliament might make people realise their connection.



Cutajar remains a Labour Party MP and has expressed her intention to run in the next general election.

What do you think of Cutajar’s silence?