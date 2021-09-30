د . إAEDSRر . س

Safe To Visit: Malta Placed Back On EU’s Green Travel List

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has officially put Malta back on its safe travel list for the first time since July.

After spending months in the risky red and orange lists, the island has been deemed safe for travel. These lists do not bar people from visiting countries, but serve as guidelines and information for travellers.

Health Minister Chris Fearne welcomed the news, simply saying: “Back to green’.

Malta had been removed from the green list back in 12th July following a spike in COVID-19 cases. 

Countries are deemed safe or risky for travel based on their local infection rates. As summer comes to an end, Malta’s COVID-19 cases have continued to drop, with just 22 new cases found on the island over the last 24 hours.

Tag someone who needs to know

READ NEXT: Pigeons Will Be Given Contraceptives But Won’t Be Killed In Local Councils’ New Pest Control Project 

Johnathan is interested in the weird, wonderful, and sometimes dark realities late capitalist society forces upon us all. He also likes food and music. Follow him at @supreofficialmt on Instagram, and send him news, food and music stories at [email protected]

You may also love

View All