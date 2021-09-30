Safe To Visit: Malta Placed Back On EU’s Green Travel List
The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has officially put Malta back on its safe travel list for the first time since July.
After spending months in the risky red and orange lists, the island has been deemed safe for travel. These lists do not bar people from visiting countries, but serve as guidelines and information for travellers.
Health Minister Chris Fearne welcomed the news, simply saying: “Back to green’.
Back to #green 🇲🇹 #staysafe pic.twitter.com/YOhEnFeYqi
— Chris Fearne (@chrisfearne) September 30, 2021
Malta had been removed from the green list back in 12th July following a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Countries are deemed safe or risky for travel based on their local infection rates. As summer comes to an end, Malta’s COVID-19 cases have continued to drop, with just 22 new cases found on the island over the last 24 hours.
