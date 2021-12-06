Scam Companies Abroad Are Claiming To Be Registered In Malta

Companies outside of Malta’s shores that are scamming individuals are claiming that they are registered within the country.

In a warning issued by the MFSA, two companies, FxCityIndex and Bristol Trading Limited, are claiming to be licensed and regulated by the MFSA.

FxCityIndex claims to be a trading broker that has been operating in Malta for close to seven years. Meanwhile, Bristol Trading claims to be an investment firm.

The MFSA reminded consumers of financial services not to enter into any financial services transaction unless they have ascertained that the entity with whom the transaction is being made is authorised to provide such services by the MFSA or another reputable financial services regulator.

A list of entities licensed by the MFSA can be viewed on the official website of the MFSA at https://www.mfsa.mt/financial-services-register/.

If you are a victim of a scam or think you might be dealing with an unauthorised entity or any other type of financial scam, first of all stop all transactions with the company and contact the MFSA at https://www.mfsa.mt/about-us/contact/ as soon as suspicion arises.

Have you been a victim of a scam?