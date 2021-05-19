Second Daphne Murder Suspect Now Implicating Carmelo Abela In HSBC Heist 

One of the Degiorgio brothers charged with the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia has implicated OPM Minister Carmelo in connection with the notorious 2010 failed 2010 HSBC heist. Abela confirmed on social media that police called him in for questioning today after one of the Degiorgios (he didn’t state whether it was Alfred or George) named him in connection with the heist. This makes the Degiorgio brother the second Caruana Galizia murder suspect to point their fingers at Abela in connection with the heist. Vincent Muscat, who has been convicted for the murder and is facing trial for his role in the heist, is also reportedly ready to name Abela in return for a pardon.

Abela, a former HSBC senior officer, also confirmed that he had indeed given court testimony once which confirmed he had access to equipment capable of generating key cards. This is relevant because police suspected that the HSBC heist was an inside job, seeing as the robbers had somehow managed to gain electronic access into a sensitive area of the bank. “I reiterate that I was never investigated about this case,” Abela said. “After carrying out my own verifications, it seems that when I had testified in court a few years ago, it wasn’t because I was prosecuted but because a bank representative was prosecuted and I was asked to testify in the bank’s name.” “Today, as is right, the police spoke to me about what one of the Degiorgio bothers has now mentioned.”

“I answered every question they asked me because I have nothing to hide and I want the whole truth to come out. At the same time, I will keep taking all the necessary steps to fight this barefaced lie.” “I will insist that the Opposition leader, who made this lie his own, shoulder responsibility, along with MP Jason Azzopardi, once the truth is confirmed.” “Jason Azzopardi and Bernard Grech have shown in recent weeks that they are ready to associate themselves with the strategies of criminals to reach their political goals. It is clear that there is collaboration between PN exponents and criminals, between those who want to buy their freedom and those who want to buy power.”

What do you make of this development?