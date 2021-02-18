Six Plants Each And 30 Grams Per Person: Cannabis Lobby Lays Out Progressive Proposals For Malta

“It is curious that although there seems to be a general agreement, at both the political and the expert level, that jail term for personal consumption of cannabis causes more harm than good, there continues to be a lacuna how the person can obtain cannabis without ending up in court and risking jail time,” ReLeaf said.

ReLeaf’s proposals, which were first presented to the government in the lobby’s manifesto back in 2017, include the amount of bud one should be able to carry in Malta without being arrested, as well age limitations and even the setting up of cannabis social clubs in Malta.

Malta’s leading cannabis lobby has reiterated its call for the regulation of the cannabis industry on the island while laying out a number of proposals.

Just today, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that the final stage of a public consultation had ended and pledged to issue a draft law on the regulation of the cannabis industry. The proposal is believed to include policies to end cannabis users being arrested for personal use as well as allowing the cultivation of the plant.

ReLeaf also reacted to a joint statement released by Caritas, Oasi, Aġenzija Sedqa and Malta Psychiatry Association.

The lobby group welcomed the fact that these organisations – some of which mainly deal with extreme cases of drug dependence – recognised that not all cannabis users experience problems and poured cold water on the debunked ‘gateway theory’.

“The statement underlines the importance to address people who consume cannabis in a non-stigmatised environment and ensure persons who develop problematic consumption find the appropriate assistance and care,” ReLeaf said.

However, they noted the associations continue to hold a “complete lack of regard for the voice of people who consume cannabis”.

“Furthermore, other blanket statements that cannabis might cause dementia in later life or a sense of ‘unfulfillment’ called ‘amotivational syndrome’ reflect a confused understanding of how cannabis relates to the body and how problematic substance use develops in the person,” ReLeaf noted.

“The statement continues to regrettably ignore the important role of promoting harm reduction tools and to ensure people who continue to consume cannabis are provided with information that aims to mitigate harm whilst providing the person with increased agency (not coercion or fear) to introduce positive changes,” they said.

They ended by reminding lawmakers that though a lot is being said about reforming laws, and the “well-intentioned but half-baked” decriminalisation bill of 2015 was still in effect, Maltese consumers remain at the mercy of criminals within the black market, with little to no protection or support to be found.

Do you think Malta is finally serious about reforming its cannabis laws?