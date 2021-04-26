Spas Told To Remain Closed Despite Being Classified As A Non-Essential Service

As Malta begins to ease its Covid-19 restrictions, spas have been told to remain shut, despite the fact that they were listed as a non-essential service in last month’s legal notice.

As of today, all non-essential services, including hairdressers, massage parlors and beauticians, in addition to retail shops, are allowed to open following the publication of Legal Notice 185 of 2021.

The legal notice repealed the previous act, Legal Notice 90 of 2021, which stated that all non-essential services must close in light of a spike in Covid-19 cases.