Spas Told To Remain Closed Despite Being Classified As A Non-Essential Service
As Malta begins to ease its Covid-19 restrictions, spas have been told to remain shut, despite the fact that they were listed as a non-essential service in last month’s legal notice.
As of today, all non-essential services, including hairdressers, massage parlors and beauticians, in addition to retail shops, are allowed to open following the publication of Legal Notice 185 of 2021.
The legal notice repealed the previous act, Legal Notice 90 of 2021, which stated that all non-essential services must close in light of a spike in Covid-19 cases.
However, spas have been told to remain shut, despite the fact that they were listed as non-essential services in the first place.
The miscommunication led to some spas taking bookings for today, only to cancel them at a later stage once they were informed that they weren’t given the green light.
Lovin Malta is informed that this is because spas contain indoor pools, which remain closed until when gyms and other sporting facilities reopen.
Under Legal Notice 135 of 2008, the definition of a swimming pool also includes “wading pools, spas, whirlpools, hot tubs, diving pools and special purpose pools.”
