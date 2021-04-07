Spring Is In The Air: Every Household In Malta To Receive Wildflower Seeds, Environment Minister Announces

Each household in Malta and Gozo is set to receive a mix of wildflower seeds as of this week, Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia has revealed today.

“We’ve worked these past months so that every household on th island can receive seeds just in time for spring. Each pack will also include instructions on how to plant them and take care of the flowers,” Farrugia said.

Citizens will receive seeds of indigenous flowers like sweet alyssum, common borage, camomile and poppies.