Spring Is In The Air: Every Household In Malta To Receive Wildflower Seeds, Environment Minister Announces
Each household in Malta and Gozo is set to receive a mix of wildflower seeds as of this week, Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia has revealed today.
“We’ve worked these past months so that every household on th island can receive seeds just in time for spring. Each pack will also include instructions on how to plant them and take care of the flowers,” Farrugia said.
Citizens will receive seeds of indigenous flowers like sweet alyssum, common borage, camomile and poppies.
Minn din il-ġimgħa, KULL DAR 🏡 f’Malta u Għawdex se tirċievi taħlita ta’ żrieragħ ta’ wildflowers.
Ħdimna għal dawn…
Posted by Aaron Farrugia on Wednesday, 7 April 2021
“Through this initiative, we’re teaching people about the role wildflowers play in providing food and well as the challenges faced by pollinators.”
This comes after a similar project was launched by EU expert Peter Agius two days ago.
Agius is sending interested citizens a pack of 11 different kinds of seeds to “enjoy some Spring colour during the pandemic.”
Kontra l-pandemija niżirgħu ftit kulur 💐
Qed inqassmu żerriegħa ta’ 11-il-tip ta’ fjuri annwali u biennali:
Zinnia, ‘…
Posted by Peter Agius on Monday, 5 April 2021
The seeds are Zinnia, ‘Pot Marigolds’, Verbascum, Digitalis, Lavatera, Lupins, Tagetes, Aster, Rudbeckia, Scabiosa and Cosmos.
Anyone interested can send Peter Agius a private message to receive the seeds at home. Details on how to maintain and grow the seeds can be found on his website here.
What do you make of these initiatives?