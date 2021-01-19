Stone Wall Collapses In Qawra, Spilling Onto Street And Damaging Nearby Car 

Photos uploaded to social media earlier today show the extent of the damage caused to the car including a dented bonnet and a smashed window.

A stone wall collapsed in Qawra, spilling onto the street and damaging a nearby parked car.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, a local resident said he came across the rubble and debris Tuesday morning.

The incident happened on Triq il-Maskli but it is unclear whether the wall collapsed today or yesterday, with some comments indicating that it could have collapsed as a result of the gale force winds that hit Malta earlier this week.

Lovin Malta contacted the police but no report has been filed. It is unclear whether anyone was hurt in the collapse.

