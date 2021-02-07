Swiss Youth At Risk Of Dying After Falling From Valletta Bastion Is ‘Stable And Sedated’

A Swiss youth who was at serious risk of dying after falling from a Valletta bastion is recovering and looking forward to being with his family and returning to his former life.

The 25-year-old man, referred to as RC to protect his identity, was left in a critical condition due to the injuries sustained falling from the bastions in St Sebastian Street, Valletta. As he lay in Mater Dei, members of his family made their way to Malta to be closer to him during his recovery.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, the youth’s father wanted to thank the doctors, nurses and staff within Intensive Therapy Units ITU03 and ITU06 who attended to his son in hospital, as well as everyone who was of support during this challenging time.

“The team at Mater Dei did an excellent job. I was very touched by the helpfulness of the Maltese people,” he said.

“We also want to sincerely thank the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, the Swiss representation at the Malta Consulate General in Valletta, EUROP Assistance, the Ministry of Health in Malta as well as the police department who found RC,” the father continued. “And our taxi driver Stefan who assisted us during this time.”

“And thank you to all our family and friends who prayed for RC, and the staff at Hotel Juliani for all the positive energy, support and prayers.”

RC is now “stable, intubated and sedated”.

Initially, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the situation was difficult for the family who arrived on the island and had to enter quarantine. Later, RC was also found to be positive for COVID-19, leading to some concern from healthcare workers treating him in regards to visits from his family.

However, RC is set to be flown back to Switzerland today, with his family following planning to follow shortly afterwards.