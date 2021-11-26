Ta’ Qali… Lake? Dogs Play And Dash Through Knee-Deep Water In Malta’s National Park
Yesterday’s storm and subsequent widespread flooding caused major issues for drivers and residents across Malta – but two dogs couldn’t help but enjoy some of the leftover water the very next day.
“The joy after the storm,” the Instagram page @Bailey and Whiskey posted today alongside some very impressive photos of widespread, knee-deep water in Ta’ Qali.
Following yesterday’s storm, water remained in various parts of Ta’ Qali Park. Parts of it were unveiled today as part of a €2.3 million refurbishment project comes to an end – but as far as the dogs go, the water was all they needed.
Some images barely look like they are from Malta, with water and trees as far as the eye can see.
Malta was put on orange alert yesterday as flooding occurred across the island. Manholes lost their covers, vehicles became stuck due to the sheer pressure of the water and the army had to be called in to rescue stranded drivers.
But now that the storm has passed, it seems Ta’ Qali is to be place to be, at least if you are a pair of dogs looking to splash around for the morning.
