Ta’ Qali… Lake? Dogs Play And Dash Through Knee-Deep Water In Malta’s National Park

Yesterday’s storm and subsequent widespread flooding caused major issues for drivers and residents across Malta – but two dogs couldn’t help but enjoy some of the leftover water the very next day.

“The joy after the storm,” the Instagram page @Bailey and Whiskey posted today alongside some very impressive photos of widespread, knee-deep water in Ta’ Qali.

Following yesterday’s storm, water remained in various parts of Ta’ Qali Park. Parts of it were unveiled today as part of a €2.3 million refurbishment project comes to an end – but as far as the dogs go, the water was all they needed.