The Chosen One: Perfectly-Timed Baby Boy Is Born Exactly On 2:22pm On 2/22/22 In Malta

Talk about a perfect start to life – yesterday, a baby was born in Malta at 2:22pm… on 22/2/22.

“We did it!” the baby boy’s parents, who are both Italian and named their son Nicholas, told Lovin Malta. “It’s probably a record of some sort, and we just wanted to share the great news!”

The stars were clearly aligned for little Nicholas to be born exactly in that minute, and we’re happy to report that both parents and the child are doing super after the big day.