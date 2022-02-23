د . إAEDSRر . س

The Chosen One: Perfectly-Timed Baby Boy Is Born Exactly On 2:22pm On 2/22/22 In Malta

Talk about a perfect start to life – yesterday, a baby was born in Malta at 2:22pm… on 22/2/22.

“We did it!” the baby boy’s parents, who are both Italian and named their son Nicholas, told Lovin Malta. “It’s probably a record of some sort, and we just wanted to share the great news!”

The stars were clearly aligned for little Nicholas to be born exactly in that minute, and we’re happy to report that both parents and the child are doing super after the big day.

 

Online, people were really impressed at the timing of the birth.

“Perhaps this child will be destined for greatness,” said one online commentator.

“Imagine she kept it in until 2:21 to pop it out,” joked another person.

“Did they call him two,” asked another person.

Other parents took the opportunity to share their own special birth stories online, leading to an outpouring of much needed wholesomeness online.

Either way – we just hope the parents bought a lottery ticket as soon as they left the hospital.

Congrats to the new parents! Share this story to show your support for them during this special time 

