Yorgen Fenech Tested Positive For Cocaine A Month After Arrest, Lawyers Reveal

Yorgen Fenech had taken so much cocaine in the leadup to his arrest over the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia that he continued to test positive for the drug in the month after his arraignment.

According to a report by The Times of Malta, lawyers revealed the detail about Fenech’s drug addiction during the pre-trial phase.

They claimed that investigators used tools to exploit their client during interrogation.

Fenech was arrested over the murder on 21st November and was charged a little over a week later.

This is not the first time Fenech’s drug use has been reported. A freedom of information request from the Daphne Caruana Galizia foundation revealed that US customs detained Fenech over cocaine possession while he was at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston on July 15, 2019.

He was arrested with 8.43 grams of cocaine inside his suitcase, which he admitted to having purchased in London before travel. Police were alerted after a passenger spotted Fenech snorting cocaine in the airline toilet.

In the document, Schembri, who is listed as Fenech’s friend, is named as his next of kin on the police report.

Meanwhile, doctor-turned-messenger Adrian Vella confirmed that Fenech plotted his potential escape from Malta while on a cocaine binge.

