The Sense Behind Criminalising Femicide: Maltese Lawyer Speaks Out

Maltese lawyer Marcus Degorgio has given his views on the logic behind legislation specifically criminalising femicide in Malta.

In a statement today, Prime Minister Robert Abela confirmed that Malta will specifically criminalise femicide.

Degiorgio explained that currently, Maltese law caters for the aggravation of specific offenses. Murder is one example, but so is theft. The latter of which is potentially aggravated by the means, the item itself, and if there was any violence involved.

In normal circumstances, the court responds to such ‘aggravations’ with increases in punishment. And among such aggravations are ‘gender’ and ‘identity’: factors that could increase the nature of the offense by a degree or two.