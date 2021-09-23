The Shift News Editor Claims Manuel Delia Is Actually Going On A Six-Month Programme

The Shift News editor Caroline Muscat has just claimed that Manuel Delia is actually going away on a six-month programme.

Muscat described Delia’s announcement from last night as a “claim that he is leaving the island ‘for his safety'”.

“So I know that what Manuel is taking up is a temporary 6-month programme in a European city where he can continue to do his work while being paid a salary to take ‘a break’. I know this because the offer of the same programme was discussed with me,” she wrote.

Muscat wrote that she has also benefitted from such programmes before, but said that “never in my wildest dreams would I have sold this in the same way.”

“Any journalist who has faced any serious threat knows that you don’t announce your departure. And if it’s a serious threat, you certainly don’t leave your family behind,” she wrote.

Muscat outlined how in her own personal accounts of threats to her safety, she handled things differently and the issues were not made public.

“I have spent six months with a security officer glued to my side. It was never announced because that breaches security protocols. When I’ve been taken out of the country for my protection, nobody knew. And I have no children I am leaving behind…” she said.

Muscat also recognised Delia’s efforts in the work behind Daphne Caruana Galizia’s cause, but also warned that “indulging in this appeal to public sympathy can only deepen the mistrust towards the media, and, in consequence, towards the entire campaign for justice for Daphne.”

What do you make of this?