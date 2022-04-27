‘Their Ignorance Shines’: Maltese Trans Woman Recounts Stranger ‘Outing’ Her During Private Conversation

A Maltese trans woman has opened up about a regular experience she faces – strangers “warning” others that she is a trans person.

“Last Saturday I was at a party,” Wendy Agius started, recounting her experience from the previous weekend.

“You know how it is, you’ll start meeting and chatting with people, and while one guy was speaking to me another guy who I don’t even know approached us and told him ‘she’s trans, ta’‘ and he replied with ‘I know’.”

Agius couldn’t help but call out this kind of behaviour, where someone would approach two people holding their own private conversation to “out” someone, especially without their consent.

“It’s 2022, and there’s still so much stupidity within the youth, it may be true that we are among the best in the world when it comes to civil right but the ignorance of some people can’t help but shine.”