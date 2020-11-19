د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Third Sliema Double Murder Suspect Arrives In Malta After Extradition

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Jesper Kristiansen, the third suspect in a shocking double murder in Sliema, has finally returned to Malta after his extradition from Spain.

Kristiansen fled Malta soon after the murder took place but was apprehended by Spanish authorities in Cadiz after a European Arrest Warrant was issued.

Chris Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski were murdered in their Sliema home on 18th August. Police have told the court that they are treating theft as the most likely motive behind the murder.

Two men have been charged in connection with the double murder – Daniel Muka and Viktor Dragomanski. Both have pinned the blame on one another during police interrogations.

Kristiansen will be charged in court in the coming days.

CCTV footage revealed that Pandolfino had only arrived home at 10.10pm, while the suspects were spotted scanning the area from roughly 10.13pm. They entered the house at 10.19pm. They left at 10.23pm.

Footage captured suspect Daniel Muka entering the building with a “short and chubby” man, believed to be Kristiansen. Dragomanski was called in shortly after the first two approached the house.

Pandolfino, who was found in his underwear, was shot five times in the doorway of the home. Maciejowski was found with one bullet to the head on the staircase in between the first and second landing. Police believe Maciejowski rushed downstairs upon hearing the commotion.

Items stolen from the house were found in the getaway car and on Muka’s person.

Muka was out on bail for previous violent crime.

What do you think of the latest update? Comment below

 

READ NEXT: 140 New COVID-19 Cases And 117 Recoveries Recorded In Malta Over The Past 24 Hours

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK