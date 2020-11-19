Third Sliema Double Murder Suspect Arrives In Malta After Extradition

Jesper Kristiansen, the third suspect in a shocking double murder in Sliema, has finally returned to Malta after his extradition from Spain.

Kristiansen fled Malta soon after the murder took place but was apprehended by Spanish authorities in Cadiz after a European Arrest Warrant was issued.

Chris Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski were murdered in their Sliema home on 18th August. Police have told the court that they are treating theft as the most likely motive behind the murder.

Two men have been charged in connection with the double murder – Daniel Muka and Viktor Dragomanski. Both have pinned the blame on one another during police interrogations.

Kristiansen will be charged in court in the coming days.

CCTV footage revealed that Pandolfino had only arrived home at 10.10pm, while the suspects were spotted scanning the area from roughly 10.13pm. They entered the house at 10.19pm. They left at 10.23pm.

Footage captured suspect Daniel Muka entering the building with a “short and chubby” man, believed to be Kristiansen. Dragomanski was called in shortly after the first two approached the house.

Pandolfino, who was found in his underwear, was shot five times in the doorway of the home. Maciejowski was found with one bullet to the head on the staircase in between the first and second landing. Police believe Maciejowski rushed downstairs upon hearing the commotion.

Items stolen from the house were found in the getaway car and on Muka’s person.

Muka was out on bail for previous violent crime.

