This Attitude Won’t Be Tolerated, Prime Minister Warns After Injured Migrant Worker Dumped On Roadside

Prime Minister Robert Abela has condemned an incident earlier today which saw an injured migrant worker dumped on the roadside after falling two storeys at a construction site.

If reports turn out to be true it would be unacceptable, Abela said during a press conference this evening.

The man was in severe pain after the fall and was told by his employer that he would be taken to the hospital for treatment.

Instead of taking him to the hospital, however, the man was dumped on the side of the road, likely because he was working without a permit.

The Prime Minister said that the police were already investigating the case, adding that this type of attitude would not be tolerated under any circumstance.

He emphasised that every Maltese resident deserved to be protected by the state and its institutions.

Many have reacted in disgust and called for justice, including PN leader Bernard Grech saying he is “shocked” and former president Marie Louise Coleiro Preca, among many other MPs and activists.

What do you make of this?