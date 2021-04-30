د . إAEDSRر . س

‘This Is Awful’: Notary Ivan Barbara Remembered After Dying From COVID-19 In India

Tributes are pouring in for a Maltese man who died after travelling to India to adopt a little girl.

Ivan Barbara, a 47-year-old notary, is being remembered as a kind and gentle soul, with messages of condolences and support being sent to his widow, Rosanne.

“I’m beyond words, shocked with this terrible news!” said one family friend. “My deepest condolences to you, your beloved daughter and family! I am sure that Ivan will live up to the anthem he believed in so much, that ‘You’ll never walk alone’! He will be with you, guide you and protect you from above.”

“He was such a good man. I’m so sorry,” said another.

“In the meantime, I am praying for you and for your daughter that you may soon return to Malta safely,” said a third.

The Barbaras had travelled to India early in March to adopt a little girl; however, Ivan contracted COVID-19 during his time there, and tragically passed away just minutes before he was set to board a flight back to Malta.

He was treated at Manavta Hospital outside New Delhi.

He was meant to fly on a special flight on an air ambulance from Delhi to Malta. Both parents initially tested positive for the virus; however, since then, Roseanne has recovered.

Rosanne and the daughter are now being looked after and are believed to be brought back to Malta over the coming days.

