Three Elderly People Pass Away At Mater Dei After Contracting COVID-19

Three elderly people have passed away after contracting COVID-19, health authorities have confirmed.

The first victim was a 99-year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19 on 8th December. She passed away yesterday at Mater Dei.

The second victim was a 94-year-old woman who tested positive on 9th December. She also passed away yesterday at Mater Dei.

The third victim was an 86-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 on 28th November. He too passed away yesterday at Mater Dei.

That means the country’s virus death toll has shot up to 177.

Malta currently has 1,761 active cases of COVID-19.

Rest in peace