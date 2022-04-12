Three Patients Die While Positive For COVID-19 As 438 New Cases Found In Malta

Three people have died while testing positive for COVID-19 in Malta over the last 24 hours.

A total of 438 new cases of the virus were also found during the same time frame alongside 590 more recoveries.

This means active cases have gone down to 8,979.

The national COVID-19 death toll has now risen to 667.

A number of COVID-19 restrictions are being removed this week, including those related to events as well as who can be present during childbirth on the island.