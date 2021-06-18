د . إAEDSRر . س

Tonight At 7pm Watch A Former Labour Party Mayor Reveal Why He Joined The PN

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Tune in tonight at 7pm to watch Charles Azzopardi, a former Labour Party mayor who has joined the PN, reveal why he left the party he called home for 18 years to join its bitter rivals.

Azzopardi, who has been an outspoken government critic over the last few years, will delve into the reasons behind his decision and the hope he has for the future of the country.

TRAILER: Xarabank Meets Former Labour Party Mayor Turned PN Member On Friday At 7pm

Charles Azzopardi, a former Labour Party mayor who sensationally left his party to join the PN, will be the latest guest on Xarabank, airing this Friday at 7pm. Azzopardi has been a vocal critic of his former party, which he was part of for 18 years, after he was blocked from running in elections despite his previous track record. Tune in this Friday to find out more!

Posted by Lovin Malta on Monday, June 14, 2021

It’s a riveting watch – with a former Labour Party insider laying bare the issues that plagued Joseph Muscat’s administration and continue to plague the current one.

Make sure to check out Lovin Malta’s Facebook pages at 7pm to catch the full episode!

Tag someone who needs to watch this episode!

READ NEXT: WATCH: Long Queues With No Sign Of Social Distancing Plague Malta’s Airport Amid COVID-19 Checks

Julian doesn’t like to talk about himself. But if he did, he would let you know that he’s into anything that has got to do with politics, the environment, social issues, and human interest stories.

You may also love

View All