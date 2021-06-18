Tonight At 7pm Watch A Former Labour Party Mayor Reveal Why He Joined The PN
Tune in tonight at 7pm to watch Charles Azzopardi, a former Labour Party mayor who has joined the PN, reveal why he left the party he called home for 18 years to join its bitter rivals.
Azzopardi, who has been an outspoken government critic over the last few years, will delve into the reasons behind his decision and the hope he has for the future of the country.
It’s a riveting watch – with a former Labour Party insider laying bare the issues that plagued Joseph Muscat’s administration and continue to plague the current one.
