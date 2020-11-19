Traffic Congestion From Burmarrad Roadworks Will Continue With Works Expected To Finish By End Of December

Malta’s commuters stuck in morning traffic because of major road works on Triq Burmarrad will have to be patient a little longer, after Infrastructure Malta (IM) confirmed the project will conclude by the end of December.

This €3.5 million project will seek to reduce accident risks along Triq Burmarrad through the implementation of several safety measures over two phases.

Since such roadworks commenced, Maltese commuters faced serious traffic between the north and centre of the island.

Last month, Mellieħa councillor Ivan Castillo took to Facebook to call out the alleged lack of ‘proper planning’.

“The agency directed the project contractor to place diversion signs at all routes leading to the closed northbound carriageway of Burmarrad Road, all the way up to Xemxija, to give road users advance notice to use alternative routes through Mġarr or Magħtab,” an IM spokesperson told Lovin Malta.

“It also assigned Transport Malta officers at nearby junctions to assist road users, especially during peak times.”

The first phase of the works includes the upgrading of the southern end of the road, the introduction of calming gateways, median safety barriers, improved footpaths, and a new road surface, amongst other things.

This phase will be concluded shortly.

The second phase of the project will see the building of a new bus lay-by as well as two new roundabouts to improve the safety of Triq Burmarrad’s crossroads with Triq is-Sardin, Triq Tal-Ħmieri, and Triq Għajn Riħana.

Infrastructure Malta said that most works in this phase could be completed by the end of December.

Having said that, the construction of one of the two new roundabouts and the bus lay-by will commence when the applicable authorities grant the necessary development permits.

Cover image credits: Maltese Road Traffic Updates (left), Infrastructure Malta (right)

