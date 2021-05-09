Transport Malta ‘Still Interested’ In Nostalgic Design To Revamp Island’s Bus Fleet 

Transport Malta has confirmed that it’s still interested in a proposal to electrify the nation’s bus fleet and redesign them based on the island’s traditional old buses.

“Please take note that Transport Malta is continuously working towards the electrification of the public transport fleet,” a Transport Malta spokesperson told Lovin Malta when asked. “Therefore, due to this, TM is still interested in implementing the Mizzi Studio proposal.”

Mizzi Studios’ ‘Malta Bus Reborn’ design was first revealed in April 2019 by Lovin Tomorrow, a one-off newspaper published by Lovin Malta to mark April Fools. It was officially endorsed by the transport authorities a few months later in a grand event in Valletta.

Transport Malta didn’t respond to questions regarding what it has done to actually implement the concept since then, whether any feasibility study has been carried out, and when an expression of interest will be issued.