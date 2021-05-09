Transport Malta ‘Still Interested’ In Nostalgic Design To Revamp Island’s Bus Fleet
Transport Malta has confirmed that it’s still interested in a proposal to electrify the nation’s bus fleet and redesign them based on the island’s traditional old buses.
“Please take note that Transport Malta is continuously working towards the electrification of the public transport fleet,” a Transport Malta spokesperson told Lovin Malta when asked. “Therefore, due to this, TM is still interested in implementing the Mizzi Studio proposal.”
Mizzi Studios’ ‘Malta Bus Reborn’ design was first revealed in April 2019 by Lovin Tomorrow, a one-off newspaper published by Lovin Malta to mark April Fools. It was officially endorsed by the transport authorities a few months later in a grand event in Valletta.
Transport Malta didn’t respond to questions regarding what it has done to actually implement the concept since then, whether any feasibility study has been carried out, and when an expression of interest will be issued.
Inspired by London’s New Routemaster, a redesign of the double-decker buses which graced the English capital in the 1950s, architect Jonathan Mizzi proposed a similar concept for Malta.
It’s a throwback to the days when buses were multi-coloured, with each colour symbolising a route, and their design personalised by their drivers.
The traditional hand-painting line pattens and lettering (tberfil) that had characterised the old buses have been re-imagined through LED technology.
However, unlike the buses of old, Mizzi’s proposed bus fleet will be fully electric and emission-free, make use of a solar-powered roof, and come with state-of-the-art air-conditioning and cooling systems, middle doors for efficient boarding and disembarking and low floors and ramps to ensure full accessibility for people with disabilities.
Interviewed by Lovin Malta this week, Mizzi said he’s hopeful his design will be implemented in the future.
“Legally we’re going to have to have electric buses. Will we have the offspring of our old Maltese heritage icons reinvented? I hope so and that’s a question for Transport Malta.”