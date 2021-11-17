Transport Minister Reveals Identity Of Marsaskala Marina Bidders

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg has revealed the names of the four bidders behind the contract to construct and manage a yacht marina in Marsaskala.

The bidders are the construction and civil engineering group, G and P Borg Ltd, and contractors Bonnici Bros, who have been engaged by the government to build a good number of roads in the country.

The other two bidders are joint ventures. Harbour Management is the first consortium and consists of the companies Melita Marine Group, as well as Italian firm MCS and Turkish companies Onepage Teknoloji and Ive Insaat Marina Yatirimleri.