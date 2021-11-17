Transport Minister Reveals Identity Of Marsaskala Marina Bidders
Transport and Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg has revealed the names of the four bidders behind the contract to construct and manage a yacht marina in Marsaskala.
The bidders are the construction and civil engineering group, G and P Borg Ltd, and contractors Bonnici Bros, who have been engaged by the government to build a good number of roads in the country.
The other two bidders are joint ventures. Harbour Management is the first consortium and consists of the companies Melita Marine Group, as well as Italian firm MCS and Turkish companies Onepage Teknoloji and Ive Insaat Marina Yatirimleri.
The second joint venture includes Marina di Valletta as well as road builders Naipaul, V&C Contractors, Bitmac and Schembri Barbros.
A request for proposals for the marina was published by Transport Malta in August eliciting the condemnation of Marsaskala residents and people who live in the vicinity.
The plans have also been opposed by several NGOs and resident groups, with Moviment Graffitti leading the charge against the proposal.
While the Nationalist Party has called for any proposal to be submitted after proper consultation with residents is carried out, the government has pushed back against criticism, arguing that the marina was needed.
