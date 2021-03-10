Tumas Gaming’s COO Under Police Bail As Part Of Yorgen Fenech Money Laundering Investigation

Patrick Demanuele, the Chief of Operations at Tumas Gaming, has been placed under police bail as part of a money-laundering investigation linked to Yorgen Fenech, the main suspect in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case.

Lovin Malta can confirm Demanuele forms part of an investigation linked to evidence discovered on Fenech’s mobile phone. Sources suggested that Demanuele could be charged over the issues. However, it is unclear whether police will push through with prosecution.

Fenech is a key shareholder in Tumas Group and was its head until his arrest and charge in connection with the murder. It seems that investigators have now turned their attentions to his empire.

Demanuele is being represented by criminal lawyer Joe Giglio, who is also a PN candidate.

Demanuele is the latest in a long line of people who are subject to a wide-ranging money laundering and trading-in-influence investigation linked to Fenech’s phone and, more specifically, his WhatsApp conversations.

The contents of the WhatsApp messages were lifted off Fenech’s phone by Europol, who was handed the device immediately after his arrest in November 2019. They have been submitted to the court.

Yesterday, it was revealed that Malta’s former gaming authority CEO Heathcliff Farrugia had been charged over alleged trading-in-influence with Fenech last January. Farrugia allegedly discussed rival casinos and money-laundering investigation into Portomaso casino.

Meanwhile, there have already been several revelations over Fenech’s communications with some of the country’s highest officials.

Fenech shared over 700 messages with Malta’s Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis between January 2019 and October 2019. There are also roughly 800 messages between Fenech and former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s right-hand man, Keith Schembri, who remains under investigation for his potential role in the crime.

It has also been confirmed by inspectors that Muscat, Schembri, and Fenech had a shared WhatsApp group between themselves.

Former PN leader Adrian Delia and his right-hand-man Pierre Portelli have also been caught in the crossfire, with Lovin Malta revealing worrying conversations between Fenech and Portelli.

What do you make of these developments? Let us know below