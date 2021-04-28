Two Children Hospitalised After Mġarr Traffic Accident

Two young children were hospitalised after a traffic accident in Mġarr this morning.

Police explained that two cars were involved in a collision at around 8am this morning on Triq San Pawl, Mġarr.

One vehicle, a Toyota Vitz, driven by a 35-year-old woman, had four children in the passenger seats, aged 4,7,8 and 11.

After the crash with a Toyota Funcargo, driven by a 70-year-old woman, the seven-year-old girl and eight-year-old boy in the Vitz were taken to Mater Dei for slight injuries.

The 70-year-old was also treated at the community clinic in Mosta.

Police investigations are underway.