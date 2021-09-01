Two Former Maltese Prime Ministers Snapped Together In Chill Social Visit

Two of Malta’s most prominent former Prime Ministers were snapped during a social visit together – and Maltese people took the opportunity to share their thoughts about the pair of them.

Eddie Fenech Adami and Lawrence Gonzi both led the Nationalist Party during key moments in Maltese history, from Malta’s accession to the European Union to shepherding the country through the major global recession in 2008.

But those heavier thoughts were not on the agenda during the meeting, with Gonzi all smiles besides the elder statesmen.

“A great gentleman visited my father today – thank you Lawrence Gonzi,” Beppe Fenech Adami, the son of the elder Fenech Adami, said as he shared the image online.