Two Former Maltese Prime Ministers Snapped Together In Chill Social Visit
Two of Malta’s most prominent former Prime Ministers were snapped during a social visit together – and Maltese people took the opportunity to share their thoughts about the pair of them.
Eddie Fenech Adami and Lawrence Gonzi both led the Nationalist Party during key moments in Maltese history, from Malta’s accession to the European Union to shepherding the country through the major global recession in 2008.
But those heavier thoughts were not on the agenda during the meeting, with Gonzi all smiles besides the elder statesmen.
“A great gentleman visited my father today – thank you Lawrence Gonzi,” Beppe Fenech Adami, the son of the elder Fenech Adami, said as he shared the image online.
The image racked up over 4,400 reactions in less than 24 hours, with many happy to see the pair together.
“What a great pic! We owe these two gentlemen so much, true love for their country. God bless you both,” said one person.
“Two great gentlemen,” said another. “Thank you for giving us 25 years of peace in Malta. The best years of my life even though we had to work hard to pay for our house, but we could buy the newspaper we chose, the chocolate we preferred and most of all could speak freely.”
Fenech Adami, 87, served as the 10th Prime Minister of Malta, before going on to become the 7th President. He was succeeded as PN leader by Gonzi, 66, who served as Prime Minister between 2004 and 2013.
