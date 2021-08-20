Two Maltese Men Who Kayaked Around Sicily For Charity Are Coming To The End Of Their Impressive Journey

A team of two kayakers who have spent the last month kayaking around Sicily for charity have reached the final two days of their incredible journey. Dorian Vassallo, 62, and Albert Gambina, 60, also known as Kayak for Charity, set off on 24th July at 5am and have covered over 1,000km since then. So make sure you’re there to welcome them back!

Along the way, they’ve encountered a number of difficulties, such as turbulent weather and wind spells. They have slept on pebbled beaches, kayaked past huge container ships which were in their path, spent days fighting weather conditions and been away from their loved ones for a whole month. Dorian even spent his birthday paddling away around Sicily. “It’s been tough and tiring however we keep remembering the clients who make use of the services Inspire Foundation provides and get that extra boost of energy to carry on. We are currently stuck at Marina di Palma due to bad weather however nothing is going to stop us from crossing the finish line,” Albert said in a statement.

The pair have been kayaking since the early 2000s, racking up a long list of achievements – including kayaking around Malta nearly 20 times. 2011 marked their first unassisted crossing from Malta to Catania and has been followed by crossings from Malta to Linosa and Tunisia to Malta among a plethora of other achievements. The pair have paddled the enormous distance to further raise awareness for Inspire Malta, which strives to help people with a disability to achieve the right to equality and inclusion. They provide individuals and their families with educational, therapeutic and leisure services while also being staunch advocates for inclusion and education on disability in Malta. Not only do they help hundreds of individuals with various types of disabilities, but they also hold the best knowledge on disabilities on the island. If you would like to support the Kayak for Charity initiative, you can donate here.

