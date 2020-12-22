Two More Deaths, 108 New Patients and 46 New Recoveries See Active COVID-19 Cases Increase

Malta has recorded two more COVID-19 related deaths, Health Authorities have announced over the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, active COVID-19 cases have increased slightly, after 108 new patients and 46 new recoveries were registered.

This means the number of active COVID-19 cases is now at 1,553.

Malta will start vaccinating the nation on Sunday 27th December after the Biontech-Pfzier vaccine was approved for use by the EU.

A Mater Dei nurse in the infectious diseases department will be the first to take the dose.