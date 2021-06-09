Two Vouchers For The Price Of One: Some Maltese Restaurants Are Launching A Very Special Deal
Customers of catering establishments who use the recently launched COVID-19 recovery vouchers will be treated to an additional €15 discount as part of an initiative by the Association for Catering Establishments (ACE).
The Maltese government recently announced the launch of its second voucher scheme intended to encourage public spending and kickstart the economy.
Those eligible will receive €100 in vouchers, which can be spent at local restaurants, bars or retail outlets.
ACE said that patrons of restaurants enrolled with it would be offered an additional €15 voucher if they choose to spend at least €15-worth in government vouchers at that establishment.
The association said the scheme had been introduced by restaurants looking to maximise the benefit from the second round of government vouchers.
The announcement was made earlier this afternoon by Economy Minister Silvio Schembri and Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo, who were accompanied by ACE secretary general Matthew Pace.
Bartolo said the government wanted tourists to return to Malta more than once, describing the initiative as an exemplary one because it gave customers a memorable experience they would seek out again.
Schembri said the initiative showed that the association had understood the government’s plans and wanted to be an important partner in Malta’s economic regeneration.
He encouraged other businesses to take similar initiatives.
Share this with someone that needs to read it