Two Vouchers For The Price Of One: Some Maltese Restaurants Are Launching A Very Special Deal

Customers of catering establishments who use the recently launched COVID-19 recovery vouchers will be treated to an additional €15 discount as part of an initiative by the Association for Catering Establishments (ACE).

The Maltese government recently announced the launch of its second voucher scheme intended to encourage public spending and kickstart the economy.

Those eligible will receive €100 in vouchers, which can be spent at local restaurants, bars or retail outlets.

ACE said that patrons of restaurants enrolled with it would be offered an additional €15 voucher if they choose to spend at least €15-worth in government vouchers at that establishment.