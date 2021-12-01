Valletta Christmas Crib Show Cancelled ‘To Prevent COVID-19 Destroying Malta For A Third Time’ 

A traditional Maltese Christmas Crib exhibition in Valletta has been cancelled for a second consecutive year, with organisers concerned the event could contribute to the spread of COVID-19.

“With a sense of responsibility and respect to its members and the general public, we have decided to once again sacrifice the Christmas Crib feast that has been going on for 34 years so as not to give COVID-19 a chance to keep spreading and destroy our country for the third time,” the group Għaqda Ħbieb tal-Prespeju said.

“Let’s take care of each other and enjoy Christmas in peace, and without regrets.”