Valletta Deputy Mayor Calls For Criminal Action Against Occupy Justice Activists Over Plant Protest

Valletta’s deputy mayor has called for criminal and legal action to be taken against Occupy Justice activists over their latest act of protest in Freedom Square. Ray Azzopardi said that he had asked the Valletta local council to issue a joint statement of condemnation against the activist, but that the minority PN councillors disagreed. “It’s disgraceful that a small sector of the Maltese people make their voice heard by vandalising property of the Valletta Cultural Agency, which it gave to the people,” he said. “As a representative of Valletta residents, I feel that in light of the circumstances, legal and criminal actions should be taken against so-called Occupy Justice.”

“These things don’t happen a civilised and fully democratic country, and I wholeheartedly condemn this irresponsible behaviour. I won’t allow acts like this to repeat themselves and I will do my utmost to ensure those responsible face justice.” On Tuesday night, Occupy Justice activists placed anti-corruption protest signs in plants that were recently erected in Freedom Square by the Valletta Cultural Agency. The slogans included: “Fil-Parlament ma jikbrux fjuri, imma ħdura hawn kemm trid”, “Ħaxix biex jaħbu l-ħaxi”, “Grazzi Sur Jason Micallef, ħloqtilna spazju biex inwaslu leħinna”, “Ministru Ian Borg, ħalli siġra mġiddma!”, and “It-tieni interconnector? Mela l-Electrogas x’nambuha?” “We are confident that other activists and members of the public will also view this space as an opportunity to leave messages to all politicians who disrespect the electorate, and encourage all to make use of this space,” Occupy Justice said afterwards. Valletta Cultural Agency chairman Jason Micallef reported the activists to the police for vandalism, denouncing them as “extremists”. However, Occupy Justice activist Martina Farrugia reminded Micallef of a recent constitutional court judgement which found former Justice Minister Owen Bonnici in breach of protestors’ human rights when he repeatedly ordered the clearance of a Valletta memorial to assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

“Can someone from the Culture Ministry and/or Education Ministry give Jason Micallef some private lessons?” she asked. “Can someone explain to him that fundamental rights, which include the right to free expression and the right to protest, exist in this country, even under a Labour government?” “Can someone give him a copy of the constitutional court sentence against Owen Bonnici so that he might learn once and for all that the only person breaking the law is himself by ordering the dismantling of the protest?” “Look at where our tax money is going. Clown.” What do you make of the latest anti-corruption protest?