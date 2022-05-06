Valletta Soup Kitchen Launches App For Supermarkets To Donate Food They Don’t Need 

Supermarkets, grocery stores and food producers are being encouraged to donate food they don’t need to food banks and soup kitchens through a new mobile app.

The app, Save The Food, was developed by AI researcher Alexei Dingli for the Valletta OFM Soup Kitchen but is accessible to all NGOs that give food to people in poverty.

It works by effectively matching food businesses with NGOs, with Dingli humorously describing it as a “sort of Bolt against food wastage”.

Food businesses who want to get rid of items which haven’t yet expired can simply create an entry for each product on the app, complete with a small description of it, their contact number and pick-up details.

NGOs will then be able to scroll through the app, choose the listed items they need and pick them up for free. To safeguard against abuse, NGOs will have to sign up and be vetted by the Soup Kitchen beforehand.