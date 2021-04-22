Vince Muscat’s Lawyer Will Appear On Lovin Daily To Discuss Presidential Pardons, Court Cases And More

Vince Muscat’s lawyer Marc Sant will be today’s guest on Lovin Daily.

Sant represents Muscat, also known as Il-Koħħu, who has been convicted of the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Muscat, along with Alfred and George Degiorgio, recently had a presidential pardon request rejected by Cabinet – a decision taken on the advice of the Attorney General and the Police Commissioner.

Muscat has already been granted one presidential pardon and has turned state witness in the Caruana Galizia case and that of the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop in 2015.

Yesterday he opened up about his time in prison alongside the Degiorgio brothers and spoke about their connections with extremely powerful people, including a judge they believed would help bail them out.

Sant has been leading Muscat’s defence and will appear today on Lovin Daily at 10am to discuss and answer questions about the case.

