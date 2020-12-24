د . إAEDSRر . س

Walid Farhud, 20, Reported Missing By Police In Malta

Police have issued a public call to help find a missing man.

Walid Farhud is 20 years old and was last seen wearing a white shirt, a blue jacket, black trousers and white shoes. 

The last image that Farhud publicly posted, three months ago, showed him with his “friend” Vince Gaffarena. Gaffarena was shot alongside his cousin Saviour Gaffarena, who died from the gunshots, last July in Mqabba. One of the alleged shooters was recently bailed out on €50,000 bail.

There are no indications as of yet that Farhud is missing under suspicious circumstances.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of this person is being urged to contact the police, even confidentially, by contacting the Police Depot on 21224001/119 or at their nearest police station.

