WATCH: 17-Year-Old Shares Firsthand Video Of Sexual Harassment On Public Bus In Malta

A young woman has opened up about her firsthand experience with sexual harassment on a public bus in a series of videos on TikTok.

The 17-year-old, whose handle is @il-gbejna, shared a video of a man speaking to her on a bus, even touching her at one point, as she repeatedly tells him to go away.

After boarding the bus she was on in Bugibba, he sat down besides her, even though the bus was empty, and began drinking from a beer can, she recounted.

He initiated small talk with her, but as the conversation continues and the 17-year-old tries to end it, the man begins telling her to calm down, until it escalates and he ends up calling her a “bitch”,

“Just calm, just calm.”

“Go away, you’re really annoying me now. Stop touching me, go away.”

“One thing I want to tell you – you are really bitch (sic)”