WATCH: 17-Year-Old Shares Firsthand Video Of Sexual Harassment On Public Bus In Malta
A young woman has opened up about her firsthand experience with sexual harassment on a public bus in a series of videos on TikTok.
The 17-year-old, whose handle is @il-gbejna, shared a video of a man speaking to her on a bus, even touching her at one point, as she repeatedly tells him to go away.
After boarding the bus she was on in Bugibba, he sat down besides her, even though the bus was empty, and began drinking from a beer can, she recounted.
He initiated small talk with her, but as the conversation continues and the 17-year-old tries to end it, the man begins telling her to calm down, until it escalates and he ends up calling her a “bitch”,
“Just calm, just calm.”
“Go away, you’re really annoying me now. Stop touching me, go away.”
“One thing I want to tell you – you are really bitch (sic)”
The video has led to a discussion on public harassment on the platform – but after sharing her video, she received a fair amount of criticism by people saying she was exaggerating things.
Some people even questioned how serious the incident was, as well as whether there was any touching involved.
@il_gbejnaReply to @major_ali111 yea cz u were there when he kept touching my hair saying he likes blondes 🤦🏼♀️ ##malta ##fypfyp♬ original sound – pinkitytwinkity
Eventually she broke down the whole incident to show people just exactly how these things happen.
“I feel like I have to make it clear – I was being nice to that guy, and he took advantage of that.”
“Saying no to someone who is literally touching you is not being racist,” she continued, responding to some comments.
She maintained she would have done the same thing regardless of colour, and that she reacted in that way because the man was being “inappropriate”.
The girl recounted how the man grabbed her hair and she even heard him “sniffing it”.
“I felt humiliated, everyone was looking. Hanging on to the bus pole he said: ‘I can put my dick wherever I want to”. He also called me a bitch multiple times.”
She also recounted how he laughed her off when she told him she was just 17.
After her ordeal, the young woman said she had learnt her lesson and would no longer answer simple small talk in public out of fear that she could invite harassment such as this into her life.
“I was polite and look what I got in return.”