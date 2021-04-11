WATCH: 20-Year-Old Rescued From Sea After Falling From Cliff In Armier
A 20-year-old Colombian man was rescued this afternoon in a joint operation by the Civil Protection Department and the Armed Forces of Malta.
The man, who was left with slight injuries after his ordeal, found himself in distress after he had fallen into the sea and was unable to make it back onto land.
In footage captured by TVM, the man can be seen struggling in the sea before rescuers appear by his side and help him to safety.
The incident happened at around 4pm today in Mellieħa’s Aħrax.
While the man was able to make it back near land, it seems he was unable to scale the cliff face and rocks near where he had fallen.
He was given medical treatment by a team of professionals on site who were ready and waiting to treat the man. He was covered in a blanket when arriving in the Għadira area, and was taken away in an ambulance.
Photo credit: TVM