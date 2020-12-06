WATCH: Abela Or Grech? This Is What Malta Has To Say About Party Leaders

Lovin Malta wanted to check out what the general population thinks of the country’s major party leaders, so we once again headed to Valletta to ask one burning question – ‘Robert Abela or Bernard Grech?’.

From band clubs to football teams, Malta seems to thrive on partisan debates, and the biggest symptom of this is politics.

Needless to say, this vox pop gave way to some very interesting responses.

For starters, the majority of respondents came out staunchly in favour of Prime Minister Robert Abela – although the reasons behind such support varied greatly.

Some praised the Prime Minister’s performance as leader, whilst others simply expressed their love for him without much justification.

Needless to say, it doesn’t seem like Abela’s support will be dwindling any time soon.

On the other hand, not many came out in favour of PN leader Bernard Grech – but one Robert Abela supporter did make a cheeky remark about the Opposition Leader’s ‘Greece’ comment.

A substantial amount of respondents happened to choose neither of the two leaders and abstained from answering the question – an interesting fact when considering that Malta’s practically synonymous with partisan politics.

