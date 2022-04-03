Watch: Adrian Zammit Warns Of The Perils Of Hard Drug Abuse

One of Malta’s most beloved social media personalities has opened up about the perils of drug abuse.

Adrian Zammit, who has spoken openly about his struggles with harder drugs, even saying it ended up changing his worldview of life, spoke about what it was like when he’d be with some friends – and someone would suggest doing drugs.

“Be careful my friends, let me tell you – if you want to have fun, don’t drink and drive, but if you want to move a bit and have some fun, four bottles will do the job – but what’s important is you have some good company,” the off-the-cuff streamer said, before recounting his own experience.

“We would be drinking, joking and having fun, when someone would show up and ask – ‘we get one?”

“So we’d get one, we’d sniff it down like four idiots, and we all just end up staring at our mobiles.”