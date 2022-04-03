Watch: Beautiful Moment Pope Francis Blesses And Speaks With ALS Hero Bjorn Formosa

Malta’s most prominent ALS activist Bjorn Formosa met with Pope Francis during his visit to Malta.

“I asked him to bless our two homes in Qormi and Żebbuġ, the residents and all those who work there. A beautiful experience with the Pope this morning along with a few patients from ALS Malta,” Formosa said as he shared images from the meeting.

The Pope can be seen standing up before heading towards Formosa, Maria and other members from ALS Malta. However, the Pope doesn’t just greet Formosa and walk off, but speaks to him at length.